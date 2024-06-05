On June 5, 2024, Christina Luconi, Chief People Officer of Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial), executed a sale of 33,795 shares of the company at a price of $35.95 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 92,487 shares of Rapid7 Inc.

Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial) is a cybersecurity company that provides analytics and automation solutions for security and IT operations. The company's products include vulnerability management, user behavior analytics, and threat detection solutions.

Over the past year, Christina Luconi has sold a total of 33,795 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Rapid7 Inc shows a total of 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Rapid7 Inc were trading at $35.95 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.35 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65, indicating that it is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

