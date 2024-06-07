On June 7, 2024, Timothy Byrne, President & Chief Executive Officer of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM, Financial), executed a sale of 8,226 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 29,543 shares of the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc is engaged in the extraction and processing of high-quality limestone and minerals. These materials are used in a variety of applications including construction, steel manufacturing, agriculture, and water treatment.

Over the past year, Timothy Byrne has sold a total of 21,079 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 5 insider sells and 2 insider buys within the company.

As of the date of the sale, shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc were priced at $336.03, positioning the company with a market cap of $1.841 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 23.08, which is above the industry median of 16.4 and also higher than the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $205.85, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.63. This suggests that United States Lime & Minerals Inc is significantly overvalued at its current price.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's current valuation metrics and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.