On June 7, 2024, Director WATTS J C JR sold 400 shares of Dillard's Inc (DDS, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,400 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $428.79 each.

Dillard's Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It offers a broad selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Over the past year, WATTS J C JR has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 1,900 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Dillard's Inc was trading at $428.79 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9.76, which is lower than the industry median of 17.84 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Dillard's Inc is estimated at $358.48 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects.

