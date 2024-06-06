On June 6, 2024, Adam Peterson, CEO and 10% Owner of Boston Omaha Corp (BOC, Financial), purchased 42,900 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,735,818 shares of Boston Omaha Corp.

Boston Omaha Corp is a holding company with interests in various sectors, including real estate, advertising, and insurance. The company's approach to investment is value-oriented, focusing on long-term opportunities.

Over the past year, Adam Peterson has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 43,776 shares. There have been no sales recorded by the insider during this period. The overall insider transaction history for Boston Omaha Corp shows a pattern of 9 insider buys and no insider sells over the last year.

Shares of Boston Omaha Corp were priced at $14.17 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of approximately $436.338 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Boston Omaha Corp is estimated at $34.16 per share, making the stock significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

