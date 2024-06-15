Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial), a prominent player in the advertising technology sector, recently witnessed a significant transaction by its Chief Revenue Officer, Sean Buckley. On June 5, 2024, the insider sold 21,653 shares of the company at a price of $13.5 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 383,222 shares of Magnite Inc.

Magnite Inc specializes in providing a technology platform for selling advertising space, facilitating the buying and selling of advertising inventory across various formats, including video, display, and text. The company's platform is designed to optimize revenue for publishers and advertisers, making it a key player in the digital advertising landscape.

Over the past year, Sean Buckley has sold a total of 46,533 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Magnite Inc, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of Magnite Inc were trading at $13.5 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.81 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider activity and valuation analysis provide investors with a snapshot of Magnite Inc's current financial health and insider sentiment. The ongoing insider sales could be a point of interest for potential investors and current shareholders looking to understand market trends and company dynamics.

