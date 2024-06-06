Dynatrace Inc (DT, Financial), a software intelligence company, provides application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. The company helps businesses manage complex digital ecosystems by providing full-stack observability across the IT environment.

On June 6, 2024, Dan Zugelder, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Dynatrace Inc, executed a significant transaction by selling 18,870 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $46.72, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 253,176 shares of Dynatrace Inc.

Over the past year, Dan Zugelder has sold a total of 58,029 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Currently, Dynatrace Inc has a market cap of $13.73 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 90.42, which is above the industry median of 25.92. This valuation suggests a premium compared to the industry average.

The GF Value of Dynatrace Inc is $60.49, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring Dynatrace Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

