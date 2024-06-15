Keith Yandell, the Chief Business Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 12,088 shares of the company on June 5, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of DoorDash Inc.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform empowers local businesses by offering delivery and other services which help them reach new customers, increase sales, and grow their businesses.

Over the past year, Keith Yandell has sold a total of 79,842 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been 104 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year at DoorDash Inc.

Shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $111.84 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $46.32 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value of $112.63 is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes adjustments based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

