On June 7, 2024, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of Mitek Systems Inc (MITK, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 38,552 shares of the company.

Mitek Systems Inc, a software company, specializes in digital identity verification and mobile capture built on artificial intelligence algorithms. The company's technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, and verify identities.

The transaction occurred with the stock priced at $12.46 per share, giving the company a market cap of approximately $575.057 million. According to GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of Mitek Systems Inc shares, but there have been six insider sales, including the recent transaction by the insider. This pattern of insider activity can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate for Mitek Systems Inc, is calculated at $12.23. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected future business performance. The following image provides a visual representation of the GF Value:

This sale by Director Donna Wells marks a notable insider transaction for Mitek Systems Inc, reflecting the ongoing insider trading trends within the company.

