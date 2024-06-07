On June 7, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, serving as Director and 10% Owner, executed a significant transaction by selling 682,812 shares of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial). The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now holds a total of 672,341,073 shares in the company.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of services including voice, messaging, and data across its mobile network. The company operates in the United States, striving to enhance connectivity and improve user experience with innovative technology and services.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a total of 72 insider sells and no insider buys. Specifically, Telekom Deutsche has sold a cumulative total of 21,209,339 shares over the same period, without purchasing any shares.

As of the latest trading session, T-Mobile US Inc shares were priced at $180.05, leading to a market cap of approximately $210.72 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.47, which is above the industry median of 16.23.

The GF Value of T-Mobile US Inc is calculated at $146.53, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23. This suggests that the stock is currently Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell by Telekom Deutsche could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.