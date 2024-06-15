Dara Bazzano, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 4,300 shares of the company on June 6, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,202 shares of the company.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of wireless voice and data services in the United States.

Over the past year, Dara Bazzano has sold a total of 12,206 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 72 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $179.78. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $210.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.47, which is above the industry median of 16.23.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of T-Mobile US Inc's stock is estimated at $146.53, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.