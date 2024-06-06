On June 6, 2024, Kevin Mcnamara, President and CEO of Chemed Corp (CHE, Financial), executed a sale of 1,500 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the shares were sold at a price of $544.17 each, totaling $816,255. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 107,049 shares of Chemed Corp.

Chemed Corp operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is a provider of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter is a plumbing and water cleanup service. The company's diverse operations allow it to serve a broad range of needs in the healthcare and maintenance sectors.

Over the past year, Kevin Mcnamara has sold a total of 16,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within Chemed Corp, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Chemed Corp were trading at $544.17 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $8.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 29.26, which is above both the industry median of 24.26 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Chemed Corp is $560.08, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into executive sentiment and potential future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.