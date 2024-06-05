Director Gregory Pipkin Sells 82,238 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

On June 5, 2024, Gregory Pipkin, Director at Sable Offshore Corp (SOC, Financial), executed a sale of 82,238 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 85,540 shares of Sable Offshore Corp.

Sable Offshore Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company operates primarily offshore, focusing on lucrative oil and gas fields.

The shares were sold at a price of $14.66 each, placing the total value of the transaction at approximately $1,205,313.48. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Gregory Pipkin has been active in the trading of company shares. The insider has sold a total of 82,238 shares and purchased 200,000 shares during this period.

The insider transaction history for Sable Offshore Corp shows a trend with 7 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. This recent sale by Gregory Pipkin marks one of the few sell transactions in comparison to the buys within the same timeframe.

As of the date of the recent transaction, Sable Offshore Corp had a market cap of $891.664 million. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details on the company's financial health and market position.

The following image provides a visual representation of the insider trading trends at Sable Offshore Corp: 1799320133806747648.png

For more detailed information on the valuation of Sable Offshore Corp, the GF Value can provide insights into whether the stock is currently trading at a fair price.

