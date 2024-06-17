SEI Investments Co's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of SEI Investments Co

SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on June 18, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for June 10, 2024. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into SEI Investments Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does SEI Investments Co Do?

SEI Investments Co provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $99 billion in assets under management. As of December 2023, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.4 trillion in assets.

A Glimpse at SEI Investments Co's Dividend History

SEI Investments Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1988. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. SEI Investments Co has increased its dividend each year since 1990. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 34 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down SEI Investments Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, SEI Investments Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.36% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.41%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, SEI Investments Co's annual dividend growth rate was 7.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 7.10% per year. And over the past decade, SEI Investments Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 7.70%.

Based on SEI Investments Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of SEI Investments Co stock as of today is approximately 1.90%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of March 31, 2024, SEI Investments Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.24.

SEI Investments Co's profitability rank, as of March 31, 2024, is 10 out of 10, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. SEI Investments Co's growth rank of 10 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and SEI Investments Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. SEI Investments Co's revenue has increased by approximately 8.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 51.4% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, SEI Investments Co's earnings increased by approximately 4.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 47.25% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 2.70%, which outperforms approximately 40.06% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, SEI Investments Co's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics paint a promising picture for current and prospective investors. These factors suggest that SEI Investments Co is well-positioned to continue its tradition of rewarding shareholders with sustainable dividends. For investors seeking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium offers tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover high-yield investment opportunities.

