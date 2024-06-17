Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX, Financial)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) recently announced a dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on 2024-06-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-10. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc Do?

Knight-Swift is the largest truckload, or TL, carrier in the US, with a diversified transportation offering. Pro forma for the US Xpress deal, about 82% of revenue derives from Knight's asset-based trucking business, with full-truckload (for-hire dry van, refrigerated, and dedicated contract) making up 69% and LTL at 13%. Truck brokerage and other asset-light logistics services make up 9% of revenue, with intermodal near 6%. Knight's intermodal operations use the Class-I railroads for the underlying movement of its shipping containers and also include drayage (regional trucking services to and from inland intermodal ramps/terminals). The remainder of revenue reflects services offered to shippers and third-party truckers including equipment maintenance and leasing.

A Glimpse at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's Dividend History

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.21% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.33%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 20.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 20.40% per year. And over the past decade, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.80%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 17.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 70.08% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc's earnings increased by approximately -14.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 18.1% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 3.10%, which outperforms approximately 36.24% of global competitors.

With a robust track record in dividend payments, an improving payout scenario, and strong growth metrics, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc appears well-positioned to sustain its dividend distributions. Investors looking for stable dividend income with growth potential might find Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc an intriguing option. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

