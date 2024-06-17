First American Financial Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Dividends

First American Financial Corp (FAF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on June 17, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for June 10, 2024. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to delve into the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This analysis, based on data from GuruFocus, aims to evaluate the sustainability and potential growth of First American Financial Corp's dividends.

What Does First American Financial Corp Do?

First American Financial Corp is a prominent player in the financial services sector, focusing on title insurance and related services, as well as home warranty products. The company's title insurance segment covers a vast array of services including real estate insurance, property closing, escrow, and risk mitigation. The home warranty segment offers service contracts for residential systems and appliances, covering failures due to normal usage. Predominantly, First American Financial Corp's revenue is generated from the title insurance services in the United States.

1800106488035962880.png

A Glimpse at First American Financial Corp's Dividend History

Since 2010, First American Financial Corp has maintained a consistent record of quarterly dividend payments. The company's commitment to increasing dividends annually has earned it the status of a dividend achiever, a recognition given to companies that have consistently raised their dividends for at least 14 consecutive years.

1800106506138578944.png

Breaking Down First American Financial Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, First American Financial Corp boasts a trailing dividend yield of 3.92% and a forward dividend yield of 3.94%, indicating expectations of increased dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 5.70%, which escalated to 6.10% over a five-year period, and an impressive 13.50% over the past decade. As of today, the 5-year yield on cost for First American Financial Corp's stock is approximately 5.26%.

1800106524144726016.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio, which currently stands at 0.85, is a critical metric in assessing dividend sustainability. This ratio suggests that First American Financial Corp retains a significant portion of its earnings, which supports future growth and stability. Additionally, the company's profitability rank of 7 out of 10, as well as its consistent positive net income over the past decade, further reinforces its financial health.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

First American Financial Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 indicates a promising growth trajectory compared to its peers. However, its 3-year revenue growth rate of -2.90% and a 3-year EPS growth rate of -16.50% suggest challenges in revenue and earnings growth. Moreover, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -7.60% also indicates potential areas for improvement in operational efficiency.

Conclusion: Evaluating Dividend Prospects

In conclusion, while First American Financial Corp demonstrates a strong historical commitment to increasing dividends, the sustainability of future dividends will largely depend on its ability to reverse the negative trends in revenue and earnings growth. Investors should closely monitor these growth metrics alongside the payout ratio and profitability to make informed decisions. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, consider using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.