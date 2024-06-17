Grupo Financiero Galicia SA's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Grupo Financiero Galicia SA

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on 2024-06-17, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-10. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Grupo Financiero Galicia SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Grupo Financiero Galicia SA Do?

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a financial service holding company based in Argentina. It offers a range of services including general banking, proprietary brand credit card services, personal loans, insurance, and more. The company operates through several business segments with the majority of its revenue generated from its banking operations. Geographically, while it has a presence in Uruguay, the bulk of its business is concentrated in Argentina.

A Glimpse at Grupo Financiero Galicia SA's Dividend History

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2013, distributing dividends quarterly. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Grupo Financiero Galicia SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Grupo Financiero Galicia SA boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.86% and a forward dividend yield of 2.78%, indicating expectations of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. The 5-year yield on cost for Grupo Financiero Galicia SA stock is approximately 1.88%, reflecting a stable return on investment over time.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to evaluate the company's payout ratio. Grupo Financiero Galicia SA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04, suggesting that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings for growth and stability. Additionally, the company's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 indicates strong earnings potential, supported by a history of net profit in 9 of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA's growth prospects are promising, with a growth rank of 7 out of 10. The company's robust revenue per share and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 76.30% per year significantly outperform approximately 97.94% of global competitors. Furthermore, its 3-year EPS growth rate of 64.60% per year also surpasses about 93.39% of global competitors, underscoring its capability to sustain dividends.

Considering Grupo Financiero Galicia SA's consistent dividend payments, robust payout ratio, strong profitability, and promising growth metrics, the outlook for its dividend sustainability appears positive. Investors seeking high-dividend yield opportunities may find GGAL an attractive option. For more detailed analysis, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.