VF Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

An In-depth Look at VF Corp's Dividend Sustainability and Performance

VF Corp (VFC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on 2024-06-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-10. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into VF Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does VF Corp Do?

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

1800106716696834048.png

A Glimpse at VF Corp's Dividend History

VF Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1973, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. This long-standing tradition has earned VF Corp the status of a dividend king, a prestigious title awarded to companies that have increased their dividends annually for at least 51 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1800106736040964096.png

Breaking Down VF Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, VF Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.74% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.65%, indicating an expected decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, VF Corp's annual dividend growth rate was -26.20%, extending to a five-year rate of -12.50% per year.

Based on VF Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of VF Corp stock as of today is approximately 2.95%.

1800106754076471296.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2024-03-31, VF Corp's dividend payout ratio is 1.63, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. Additionally, VF Corp's profitability rank of 7 out of 10, along with its history of net profit in 8 out of the past 10 years, suggests good profitability prospects.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

VF Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to competitors. However, its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 4.50% per year underperforms 54.7% of global competitors. Moreover, VF Corp's 3-year EPS growth rate of -43.60% per year and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -29.80% also underperform the majority of global competitors.

Considering VF Corp's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors should carefully evaluate the potential risks and rewards. For those looking to explore further, GuruFocus Premium users can use the High Dividend Yield Screener to find high-yield investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.