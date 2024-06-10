FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates Despite 42% YoY Decline, EPS Improves to $(0.07)

Revenue Declines Year-Over-Year, Net Loss Per Share Narrower Than Expected

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $22.4 million, exceeded estimates of $21.35 million, representing a 42% decrease year-over-year.
  • Gross Loss: $(7.1) million, compared to $(6.1) million in the same quarter last year, reflecting a 16% increase in gross loss.
  • Net Loss: $(37.7) million, compared to $(33.9) million in the prior year quarter, an 11% increase in net loss.
  • Net Loss Per Share (GAAP EPS): $(0.07), an improvement from $(0.09) in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $313.2 million as of April 30, 2024, down from $403.3 million as of October 31, 2023.
  • Backlog: Increased by 3.8% to $1.06 billion, compared to $1.02 billion as of April 30, 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $(26.5) million, compared to $(26.0) million in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On June 10, 2024, FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company that designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel cell products and electrolysis platforms aimed at decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen. The company serves various industries, including Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others, with a majority of its revenue generated from the United States followed by South Korea.

1800133596900651008.png

Performance and Challenges

FuelCell Energy Inc reported a revenue of $22.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, a significant decrease of 42% compared to $38.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This revenue figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $21.35 million. The company experienced a gross loss of $7.1 million, compared to a gross loss of $6.1 million in the prior year. The increased gross loss was partly due to unfavorable margins for generation, including expensed construction and gas costs related to the Toyota Project and a mark-to-market net loss related to natural gas purchase contracts.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, FuelCell Energy Inc achieved a net loss per share of $0.07, which was better than the analyst estimate of $0.08 and an improvement from the $0.09 loss per share in the same quarter last year. The company also reported a 67% increase in its Generation portfolio revenues, enhancing its recurring revenue profile. Additionally, FuelCell Energy Inc entered into a significant agreement with Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd. to supply upgraded fuel cell modules, representing approximately $160 million in new backlog.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenues $22.4 million $38.3 million (42%)
Gross Loss $(7.1) million $(6.1) million 16%
Loss from Operations $(41.4) million $(35.9) million 15%
Net Loss $(37.7) million $(33.9) million 11%
Net Loss per Share $(0.07) $(0.09) (22%)

Income Statement Highlights

FuelCell Energy Inc's operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to $34.3 million from $29.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Research and development expenses rose to $16.6 million, reflecting increased spending on commercial development efforts related to solid oxide power generation, electrolysis platforms, and carbon separation and recovery solutions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2024, FuelCell Energy Inc reported cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaling $313.2 million, compared to $403.3 million as of October 31, 2023. The decrease in cash reserves is attributed to ongoing investments in growth initiatives and operational expenses.

Backlog and Future Prospects

FuelCell Energy Inc's backlog increased by approximately 3.8% to $1.06 billion as of April 30, 2024, compared to $1.02 billion as of April 30, 2023. This increase was primarily due to new service agreements and advanced technology contracts. The company's ability to recognize future revenue under these agreements is contingent upon the successful completion of related projects.

“We have taken a number of proactive steps during the quarter to help preserve balance sheet strength as we execute on our growth objectives,” said Mr. Michael Bishop, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Analysis

FuelCell Energy Inc's performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 highlights both the challenges and opportunities facing the company. While the revenue decline and increased losses are concerning, the company's strategic agreements and increased backlog provide a positive outlook for future growth. The focus on expanding manufacturing capacity and maintaining a disciplined approach to cash management will be crucial for FuelCell Energy Inc as it navigates the evolving energy market.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FuelCell Energy Inc for further details.

