Abbott Laboratories (ABT)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar

Abbott Laboratories (ABT, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its solid financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With a current share price of $108.46 and a daily gain of 0.81%, despite a three-month decline of -10.03%, the company's prospects look promising. A detailed analysis using the GF Score indicates that Abbott Laboratories is poised for significant future growth.

1800181259541049344.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Abbott Laboratories boasts a GF Score of 95, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Abbott Laboratories Business

Abbott Laboratories, with a market cap of $188.67 billion and annual sales of $40.33 billion, operates globally, deriving about 60% of its sales from outside the United States. The company is a leading manufacturer in healthcare products including cardiovascular devices, diabetes care, nutritional products, and diagnostic equipment. Its diverse product range and strong market presence underscore its robust operational framework and strategic market positioning.

1800181286992769024.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Abbott Laboratories showcases a strong balance sheet, evidenced by an Interest Coverage ratio of 10.17, significantly above the benchmark set by investing legend Benjamin Graham. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 5.11 indicates low risk of financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.36 further solidifies its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Abbott Laboratories excels in profitability, with an impressive Operating Margin increase over the past five years, peaking at 19.56% in 2021. Its Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars reflects consistent operational performance. Growth is equally strong, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 5.8% and notable EBITDA growth, highlighting its expanding operations and market reach.

1800181307041542144.png

Conclusion

Considering Abbott Laboratories's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for solid returns would do well to consider Abbott Laboratories as a key component of their investment portfolio.

For more insights into companies with strong GF Scores, visit our GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.