There was significant M&A news in the energy sector this morning as Noble (NE, Financial) announced its acquisition of Diamond Offshore (DO, Financial) in a stock and cash deal. The transaction, unanimously approved by both companies' Boards of Directors, is expected to close by Q1 2025. The deal values Diamond Offshore at $15.52 per share, comprising 0.2316 NE shares ($9.87/sh) and $5.65/sh in cash, representing an 11.4% premium to Friday's close. Diamond Offshore shareholders will own approximately 14.5% of Noble.

Both Noble and Diamond Offshore are offshore drilling contractors for the oil and gas industry. Post-merger, Noble will own and operate a fleet of 41 rigs, including 28 floaters and 13 jackups. The deal adds four 7th generation drillships and one high-spec harsh environment semisubmersible rig to Noble's fleet.

Noble's 14 working (15 total) dual BOP 7th generation drillships will form the leading tier one drillship fleet in the industry. Diamond's five conventional deepwater and midwater rigs have averaged over 85% utilization over the past three years and currently have strong forward contract coverage. The Ocean GreatWhite will provide Noble with a high-spec floater for harsh environments, while the remaining five semisubmersibles are expected to contribute significant contracted cash flow.

Noble will benefit from a robust combined backlog of $6.5 billion, with a diverse customer base and operational regions. Diamond's $2.1 billion backlog is significantly accretive on a per share and per rig basis, and attractively priced and structured. The average backlog on the four 7th generation drillships is approximately two years at $460,000 per day.

Noble expects meaningful cost synergies, estimating annual pre-tax cost savings of $100 million, with 75% realized within one year of closing. The transaction is significantly and immediately accretive to Noble's free cash flow per share and will support capital returns to shareholders. Noble also announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share.

Overall, investors seem pleased with the transaction. Despite Noble's $6.2 billion market cap compared to Diamond Offshore's $1.6 billion, the deal appears manageable. Typically, the acquiring company's stock trades lower when deals are announced, especially when stock is a major part of the currency used. However, Noble shares are trading higher, likely due to the reasonable 11.4% premium. The addition of Diamond's rigs and backlog appears to be a strategic fit for Noble.