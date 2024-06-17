Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thaddeus Weed of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial) executed a sale of 2,400 shares of the company on June 10, 2024, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 93,300 shares of the company.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc operates as a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP, focused primarily on delivering high-speed Internet access and point-to-point transmission services to businesses. The company's network is designed to provide businesses with high-speed, dedicated Internet access and Ethernet transport services.

Over the past year, Thaddeus Weed has sold a total of 19,350 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc shows a total of 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $52.61 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $2.551 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 2.06, significantly lower than the industry median of 16.08 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $107.94, which suggests that the current price ($52.61) represents a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.49, indicating the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.