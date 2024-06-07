On June 7, 2024, Richard Wolford, Director at e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF, Financial), executed a sale of 11,072 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 12,741 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetics company known for its affordable, high-quality makeup and beauty products. The company has established a strong presence in the beauty industry by focusing on innovative products and an inclusive approach.

Over the past year, Richard Wolford has sold a total of 45,572 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for e.l.f. Beauty Inc shows a total of 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc were trading at $181.13 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $10.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 82.20, significantly higher than the industry median of 18.28 and the company’s historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.53, based on a GF Value of $118.16. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

