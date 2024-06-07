On June 7, 2024, Catherine Moukheibir, a Director at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD, Financial), executed a sale of 80,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 48,633 shares of the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD, Financial) is a healthcare company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company's portfolio includes products that address conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation.

Over the past year, Catherine Moukheibir has sold a total of 80,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 14 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $6.47 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.04 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is estimated at $12.04 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment.

The insider transaction trends and valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors considering an investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

