On June 7, 2024, Rafael Flores, Director at Ameren Corp (AEE, Financial), executed a sale of 1,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,768 shares of Ameren Corp.

Ameren Corp (AEE, Financial) is a utility company engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers in Missouri and Illinois.

Over the past year, Rafael Flores has sold a total of 3,000 shares of Ameren Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Ameren Corp were priced at $71.29. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.44, which is above the industry median of 15.09.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $85.42, indicating that at a price of $71.29, Ameren Corp is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and current valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.