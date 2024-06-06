Director Kathleen Farrell Sells Shares of Nelnet Inc (NNI)

On June 6, 2024, Director Kathleen Farrell of Nelnet Inc (NNI, Financial) executed a sale of 1,700 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post transaction, the insider now owns 16,894 shares of Nelnet Inc.

Nelnet Inc operates in the education finance market, primarily focusing on loan financing, loan servicing, and payment processing. The company also engages in a range of other educational and financial businesses.

Over the past year, Kathleen Farrell has sold a total of 1,700 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Nelnet Inc shows no insider buys in the last year, with three insider sells recorded over the same period.

Shares of Nelnet Inc were priced at $101.73 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.64 billion. Nelnet Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.98, which is above both the industry median of 14.385 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $86.29, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18. This suggests that Nelnet Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their ongoing assessment of Nelnet Inc's stock.

