On June 7, 2024, Mark Slicer, Chief Financial Officer of Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO, Financial), sold 1,038 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 12,033 shares of Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation Inc is a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging manufacturers worldwide. The company's products and services are critical for the development of new semiconductor processes and the improvement of existing ones.

Over the past year, Mark Slicer has sold a total of 4,043 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc were trading at $219.19 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $10.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 77.68, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 32.95.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.2. The GF Value of $99.52 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's valuation and stock performance.

