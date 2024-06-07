On June 7, 2024, Thomas Toomey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UDR Inc (UDR, Financial), executed a sale of 90,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 849,716 shares of UDR Inc.

UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in high barrier-to-entry markets throughout the United States.

Over the past year, Thomas Toomey has sold a total of 135,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been three insider sells and no insider buys at UDR Inc.

Shares of UDR Inc were priced at $39.52 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $13.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 28.86, which is above the industry median of 16.18.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of UDR Inc is estimated at $45.50 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

