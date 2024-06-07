On June 7, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 201,681 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing payment platforms that facilitate payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company's innovative solutions aim to empower users to take control of their spending while providing retailers with tools to grow their customer base.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 22,145 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Sezzle Inc shows a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the recent transaction, shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $86.96, giving the company a market cap of $447.836 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 34.66, which is higher than both the industry median of 14.385 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, Sezzle Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.81, with a GF Value of $30.95. This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

