Q2 2024 Fuelcell Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 10, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Tom Gelston - Fuelcell Energy Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. This morning, FuelCell Energy released our financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and our earnings press release and our quarterly