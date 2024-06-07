On June 7, 2024, Pooler Joseph W. Jr., the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Cohen & Co Inc (COHN, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 58,785 shares of the company.

Cohen & Co Inc specializes in fixed income markets with a focus on creating, developing, and managing investment opportunities for its clients. The company operates primarily through its subsidiaries, providing a range of financial services and solutions.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $11.64 each. This sale has adjusted the insider's total ownership to 58,785 shares in Cohen & Co Inc, which currently has a market cap of $23.295 million.

The transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year where Pooler Joseph W. Jr. has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Cohen & Co Inc shows 0 insider buys and 1 insider sell over the same timeframe.

Shares of Cohen & Co Inc were trading at $11.64 on the day of the transaction. The stock is currently considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98, based on a GF Value of $11.89. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge market sentiment and potential future stock movements.

