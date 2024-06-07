On June 7, 2024, Xuong Nguyen, Chief Operating Officer of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial), sold 19,988 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $75.04 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 60,816 shares of StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc provides financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global markets ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,909 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where StoneX Group Inc has seen 28 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the date of the recent transaction, StoneX Group Inc had a market cap of $2.29 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 9.60, which is lower than the industry median of 18.275 and also below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of StoneX Group Inc is $73.03, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This valuation and the recent insider selling activity could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and market valuations for potential investment opportunities or risks in StoneX Group Inc.

