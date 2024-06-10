On June 10, 2024, Chevis Swetman, the President and CEO of Peoples Financial Corp (PFBX, Financial), purchased 6,700 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 397,166 shares in the company.

Peoples Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank, which provides a range of banking services to individuals and small to middle-market businesses primarily in Mississippi. The company's services include personal and business banking solutions, loans, and financial planning.

Over the past year, Chevis Swetman has increased his holdings in Peoples Financial Corp by purchasing a total of 15,912 shares. During the same period, there have been 18 insider buys and no insider sales at the company, indicating a positive trend in insider confidence.

Shares of Peoples Financial Corp were priced at $16.15 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $75.752 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.46, which is below both the industry median of 9.49 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Peoples Financial Corp is estimated at $19.34 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a belief in the company's value and stability, as reflected by the insider's substantial investment in Peoples Financial Corp.

