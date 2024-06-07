On June 7, 2024, Michael Metcalf, Executive Vice President of Powell Industries Inc (POWL, Financial), sold 5,800 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 37,400 shares of Powell Industries Inc.

Powell Industries Inc, a firm engaged in the development, design, manufacture of equipment and systems for the management and control of electrical energy and other critical processes, saw its shares trading at $157.52 on the day of the transaction. This price gives the company a market cap of $2.048 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio stands at 20.29, which is below the industry median of 22.67 and also lower than its historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Powell Industries Inc is $57.62 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.73.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells at Powell Industries Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling. Michael Metcalf's recent transaction aligns with this trend, as he has sold 5,800 shares over the past year and made no purchases.

This insider activity occurs amidst the backdrop of the company's valuation metrics, such as the price-to-free cash flow, price-sales ratio, and price-book ratio, which are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

