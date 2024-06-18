Angela Korch, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vail Resorts Inc (MTN, Financial), purchased 575 shares of the company on June 10, 2024. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns 1,171 shares of Vail Resorts Inc.

Vail Resorts Inc operates a collection of premier ski resorts and summer vacation venues across the United States, Canada, and Australia, including the well-known Vail, Beaver Creek, and Whistler Blackcomb. This diverse portfolio makes it a significant player in the leisure and hospitality industry.

On the date of the purchase, shares of Vail Resorts Inc were priced at $176.20. The company's market cap is approximately $6.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.83, positioning it above the industry median of 19.86 but below the company’s historical median.

According to GF Value, the intrinsic value of Vail Resorts Inc is estimated at $277.74 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells at Vail Resorts Inc. Angela Korch's recent purchase marks a notable addition to her holdings, considering she has bought a total of 575 shares over the last year and has not sold any shares.

The insider transaction trend and the current valuation metrics, including the GF Value, provide a broader context for evaluating the insider activities at Vail Resorts Inc.

For more detailed information on Vail Resorts Inc's financial metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to visit the respective links.

