Chief Legal Officer Nathaniel Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage (PSA, Financial) on June 10, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company.

Public Storage (PSA, Financial) is a leading provider in the self-storage industry, offering spaces for personal and business storage needs across the United States and Europe. The company's facilities cater to a variety of storage requirements, ensuring security and accessibility for its customers.

Over the past year, Nathaniel Vitan has sold a total of 1,065 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Public Storage were priced at $274.29. The company has a market cap of approximately $48.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.89, which is above the industry median of 16.18.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Public Storage is estimated at $342.99 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects.

