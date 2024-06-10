On June 10, 2024, Maher Masoud, President and Chief Executive Officer of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of MaxCyte Inc.

MaxCyte Inc specializes in cell engineering technologies. The company's technology is used to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize next-generation cell-based therapies.

The shares were bought at a price of $4.89, valuing the transaction at $489,000. This purchase has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly, considering that over the past year, Maher Masoud has purchased a total of 100,000 shares and has not sold any shares.

The transaction comes at a time when MaxCyte Inc's stock is considered Fairly Valued, with a GF Value of $5.35 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. The market cap of MaxCyte Inc is currently $492.414 million.

Insider transaction history for MaxCyte Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by the insider might indicate a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

The valuation metrics of MaxCyte Inc include various historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These factors, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts, contribute to the GF Value calculation.

This insider purchase could be a significant indicator for investors, reflecting the confidence of high-level executives in the company's future prospects.

