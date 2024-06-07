On June 7, 2024, Kenneth Deane, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer of TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial), executed a sale of 69,996 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 337,245 shares of TeraWulf Inc. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

TeraWulf Inc operates within the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on generating environmentally sustainable bitcoin. The company aims to combine clean energy sources with efficient mining operations to provide a net carbon-neutral impact.

According to the market cap data, TeraWulf Inc is valued at $1.03 billion. The stock was priced at $3.25 on the day of the transaction.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at TeraWulf Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 1 insider sell. The insider, Kenneth Deane, has a record of selling 69,996 shares and purchasing none within the same period.

