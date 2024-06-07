On June 7, 2024, Judy Olian, Director at Ares Management Corp (ARES, Financial), executed a sale of 3,417 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 27,312 shares of Ares Management Corp.

Ares Management Corp is a global alternative investment manager operating three investment groups that invest across the credit, private equity, and real estate markets. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, the company aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with the firm's portfolio.

Over the past year, Judy Olian has sold a total of 3,417 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Ares Management Corp shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 43 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Ares Management Corp were trading at $134, giving the company a market cap of approximately $26.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 61.36, significantly higher than the industry median of 13.05 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is set at $78.33, indicating that with a trading price of $134, Ares Management Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.71.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Ares Management Corp provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.