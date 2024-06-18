Amanpal Bhutani, CEO of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial), sold 7,600 shares of the company on June 7, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 369,898 shares of GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc is a company that provides domain name registration and web hosting services, among other technology products to small businesses. The company operates a platform for entrepreneurs around the globe, offering user-friendly tools for website building, email marketing, and online store creation.

Over the past year, Amanpal Bhutani has sold a total of 110,135 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for GoDaddy Inc shows a total of 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $138.92, giving the company a market cap of $20.019 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.80, which is lower than the industry median of 26.105 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of GoDaddy Inc is estimated at $98.77 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

