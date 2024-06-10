Director Louis Raspino Sells 25,666 Shares of Tidewater Inc (TDW)

On June 10, 2024, Louis Raspino, Director of Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial), executed a sale of 25,666 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 43,832 shares of Tidewater Inc.

Tidewater Inc, a leading provider of offshore service vessels to the global energy industry, has seen a mix of insider trading activity over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 15 insider sells. The insider transaction history reflects a more frequent disposition of shares compared to acquisitions among the company's insiders.

On the date of the latest transaction by the insider, shares of Tidewater Inc were priced at $104.19. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $5.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 42.01, which is above the industry median of 11.315.

The current stock price relative to the GF Value of $62.72 suggests that Tidewater Inc is significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.66. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

Considering the current valuation metrics and the recent insider selling activity, investors and stakeholders of Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial) may want to keep an eye on further insider transactions and the company's forthcoming financial performance to gauge market sentiment and potential shifts in stock valuation.

