On June 7, 2024, Eric Woersching, Director at Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial), executed a sale of 26,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 38,843 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc specializes in big data analytics, providing software and services that help organizations integrate, manage, and secure their data. The company's platforms are designed for use across a variety of sectors, including government intelligence and defense, as well as commercial industries.

Over the past year, Eric Woersching has sold a total of 38,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Palantir Technologies Inc, where there have been 68 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc were trading at $23.32 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $51.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 192.75, significantly above the industry median of 26.105.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.38, based on a GF Value of $16.85. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

