On June 10, 2024, Alexander Moore, Director at Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial), executed a sale of 20,422 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,587,707 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc specializes in big data analytics. The company's platforms, Palantir Gotham and Palantir Foundry, serve clients across public and private sectors worldwide, providing solutions that enable organizations to optimize their data workflows and drive innovation.

Over the past year, Alexander Moore has sold a total of 270,798 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 68 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc were trading at $22.94 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 192.75, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.105.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.36, based on a GF Value of $16.85. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.