On June 10, 2024, Brian Hirsch, Director at ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial), executed a sale of 72,462 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 32,197 shares of the company.

ACV Auctions Inc operates an online automotive marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of used vehicles. The platform facilitates auctions with features designed to provide transparency and trust in the buying and selling process.

Over the past year, Brian Hirsch has sold a total of 2,217,848 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at ACV Auctions Inc, where there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of ACV Auctions Inc were trading at $18.26, giving the company a market cap of $3.033 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. The GF Value of $16.47 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction trend at ACV Auctions Inc suggests a predominance of selling activities among insiders, which could be an area of interest for investors monitoring insider behaviors.

Investors may also consider the valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow to gain further insights into the stock's current market position and potential future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.