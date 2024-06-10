On June 10, 2024, Graham Smith, Director at Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial), executed a sale of 1,787 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 46,620 shares of Procore Technologies Inc.

Procore Technologies Inc specializes in providing construction management software. The company's platform connects project teams, applications, and devices in one centralized hub, helping construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects safely, on time, and within budget.

Over the past year, Graham Smith has sold a total of 11,057 shares of Procore Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 100 insider sells and no insider buys at Procore Technologies Inc.

Shares of Procore Technologies Inc were trading at $65.68 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $9.83 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $84.00, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.