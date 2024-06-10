On June 10, 2024, Elisa Steele, Director at Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial), sold 1,787 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $65.68 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 56,110 shares of Procore Technologies Inc.

Procore Technologies Inc operates in the technology sector, providing construction management software. The company's platform connects construction project stakeholders with the applications they require to enhance accountability and efficiency across the project lifecycle.

Over the past year, Elisa Steele has sold a total of 29,597 shares of Procore Technologies Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 100 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Procore Technologies Inc were trading at $65.68 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $9.83 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $84.00, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stock's valuation and the overall selling trend among insiders at Procore Technologies Inc.

