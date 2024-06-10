On June 10, 2024, Nanci Caldwell, Director at Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial), executed a sale of 1,787 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 56,110 shares of Procore Technologies Inc.

Procore Technologies Inc operates as a global provider of construction management software. The company's platform connects project teams, applications, and devices in one centralized hub, helping construction firms streamline their projects, reduce risks, and increase efficiencies.

Over the past year, Nanci Caldwell has sold a total of 29,597 shares of Procore Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 100 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Procore Technologies Inc were priced at $65.68 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $9.83 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $84.00, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

