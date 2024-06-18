Exploring the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC (RQI, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.08 per share, set to be paid on June 28, 2024, with the ex-dividend date on June 11, 2024. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payout, it's essential to delve into the company's dividend history, current yield, and growth rates. This analysis utilizes comprehensive data from GuruFocus to evaluate the sustainability and performance of COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC's dividends.

What Does COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC Do?

COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC is a diversified, closed-end management investment company focused primarily on high current income through investment in real estate securities, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund predominantly invests in income-producing common stocks and other securities issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), under normal market conditions.

A Glimpse at COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC's Dividend History

Since 2002, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC has maintained a consistent record of dividend payments, distributed on a monthly basis. This long-standing commitment to returning value to shareholders highlights the fund's stable income-generating capabilities.

Breaking Down COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC boasts a trailing dividend yield of 8.30% and a forward dividend yield of 8.30%, indicating stable expected dividend payments over the next year. Over a five-year period, the dividend growth rate has increased by 1.90% annually. This growth translates to a 5-year yield on cost for COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC stock of approximately 9.12% today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio of COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC stands at 0.55 as of December 31, 2023, suggesting a balanced approach to dividend distribution and earnings retention. This ratio indicates a healthy coverage of dividends by earnings, which is crucial for future growth and stability. However, the company's profitability rank is relatively low at 2 out of 10, which could raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of these dividends, especially given the company's net profit track record over the past decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

With a growth rank of 2 out of 10, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC shows limited growth prospects, which may impact the sustainability of future dividends. This metric underscores the importance of closely monitoring the company's growth strategies and market conditions that could influence its performance.

In conclusion, while COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC offers an attractive dividend yield and a history of consistent payments, potential investors should consider the fund's modest growth prospects and profitability challenges. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium provides tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover high-yield investment opportunities.

