COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Prospects of Dividends

COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC (PTA, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on June 28, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for June 11, 2024. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC Do?

COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC is a non-diversified, closed-end management statutory trust. Its primary investment objective is high current income, and the Fund's secondary investment objective is capital appreciation.

A Glimpse at COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's Dividend History

COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.29% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.29%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC stock as of today is approximately 8.29%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of October 31, 2023, COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's profitability 1 out of 10 as of October 31, 2023, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 1 year out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's growth rank of 1 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's revenue has decreased by approximately 85.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 98.6% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC's earnings decreased by approximately 91.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 97.06% of global competitors.

Given the challenging growth metrics and profitability concerns, investors should be cautious about the long-term sustainability of dividends from COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.