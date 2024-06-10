On June 10, 2024, Bracken Darrell, President & Chief Executive Officer of VF Corp (VFC, Financial), purchased 75,200 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 219,972.182 shares of VF Corp.

VF Corp, known for its apparel, footwear, and accessories, including major brands such as Vans, The North Face, and Timberland, has seen a notable insider buying trend over the past year. There have been seven insider buys and only one insider sell during this period.

Shares of VF Corp were trading at $13.26 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $5.118 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently valued at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5, indicating that it is a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value of $26.57 for VF Corp is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

Over the past year, Bracken Darrell has purchased a total of 140,560 shares of VF Corp, showing a strong confidence in the company's future prospects.

