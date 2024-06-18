Ashley Bacon, the Chief Risk Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial), sold 5,086 shares of the company on June 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial) is a global financial services firm and one of the largest banking institutions in the United States, with operations worldwide. The company provides a broad range of financial services, including investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management.

Over the past year, Ashley Bacon has sold a total of 16,908 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial).

On the day of the sale, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co were trading at $199.54, giving the company a market cap of approximately $573.21 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.05, which is above the industry median of 9.42.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of JPMorgan Chase & Co is estimated at $181.29 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of JPMorgan Chase & Co as indicated by the GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.